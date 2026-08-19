Women's navy shorts: move the way you want to
Lightweight, stretchy and supportive—our blue women's shorts help you move freely. Explore sweat-wicking styles made with Dri-FIT technology. This innovative technology wicks moisture away from your skin so it evaporates quicker—keeping you dry and comfortable. You'll also find pairs with Nike Stealth Evaporation Tech that helps reduce sweat marks by dispersing moisture. The fabric dries fast, so you feel fresh.
Looking for navy women's shorts that allow a little more airflow? Choose a design with hem vents for extra freedom, whether you're running, stretching or lunging. When it comes to materials, expect woven constructions with a silky-smooth texture that feels soft against your skin. In our range, you'll find bold royal-blue women's shorts along with classic navy options. If you want more support, go for a pair with a snug inner layer. This helps to prevent chafing, so you can push your limits—with no distractions.
Discover blue shorts for women in your favourite cut. We've got mid-rise designs with wide elastic waistbands that wrap around your core. If you like a streamlined fit, pick a high-waisted pair that feels sculpted and secure. You'll also find shorts crafted without front seams—these keep the fabric from riding up, so you get a smooth fit. We also have options with soft seams that sit comfortably, no matter how much you move. Meanwhile, you can keep your essentials close, thanks to roomy back pockets.
Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.