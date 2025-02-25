  1. Clothing
Sports Shorts

Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€17.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€22.99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
€49.99
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Kids' Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Kids' Football Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Toddler Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Toddler Shorts
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Men's 13cm (approx.) Lap Volley Swimming Shorts
Nike Essential
Men's 13cm (approx.) Lap Volley Swimming Shorts
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
Liverpool F.C. Strike
Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Printed Shorts
Jordan MVP
Men's Printed Shorts
Nike Multi+
Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home/Away
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home/Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home/Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.