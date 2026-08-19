At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

(1790)
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€19.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+3
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
€54.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€64.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€59.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€42.99
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
€64.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€47.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
€47.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
€34.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€59.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€24.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€59.99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€42.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
€32.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€24.99
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
€32.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€39.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€74.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
€69.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€24.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€32.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€74.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€42.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€59.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€24.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€59.99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€42.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
€32.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€24.99
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
€32.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€39.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€74.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
€69.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€24.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€32.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€74.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€42.99
Related Stories

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.