      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      €69.99
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Short-Sleeve Top
      €39.99
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Totality
      Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      €39.99
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Duke Limited
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT College Basketball Jersey
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.