      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Women
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      €39.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.