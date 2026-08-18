At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

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Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€34.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€64.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€42.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€47.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
€47.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€59.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€42.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
€32.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€44.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€32.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€44.99
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€42.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€34.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€89.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
€89.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€59.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€32.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€34.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€109.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
€69.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€69.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€37.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
€42.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€109.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€69.99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
€39.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
€24.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
€129.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Anthem Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Nike Attack
Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Attack
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
€54.99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€47.99
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
€64.99
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
€47.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
€24.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€84.99
NOCTA
NOCTA Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
€134.99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
€74.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€69.99
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
€139.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€54.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€54.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
€34.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
€74.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€42.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
€64.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€34.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
€24.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
€129.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Anthem Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Nike Attack
Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Attack
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
€54.99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€47.99
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
€64.99
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
€47.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
€24.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€84.99
NOCTA
NOCTA Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
€134.99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
€74.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€69.99
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
€139.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€54.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€54.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
€34.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
€74.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€42.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
€64.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€34.99

At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.