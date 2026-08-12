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Older Kids Shorts

(134)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€24.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€19.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€27.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€17.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€27.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
€27.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€22.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
€39.99
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
€24.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
€17.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
€27.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
€24.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
€54.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€44.99
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€32.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€24.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€29.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€32.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
€27.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
€34.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€27.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€32.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€29.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€32.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€22.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
€44.99
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€24.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
€54.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€34.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
€34.99
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
€44.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
€69.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
€34.99
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Sold Out
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
€39.99
CR7 Academy
CR7 Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
CR7 Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
€32.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
€32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
€34.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
Kobe
Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
€34.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
€54.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€34.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
€34.99
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
€44.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
€69.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
€34.99
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Sold Out
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
€39.99
CR7 Academy
CR7 Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
CR7 Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
€32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
€32.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
€32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
€34.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
Kobe
Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
€34.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99