Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Men’s Back To School Musthaves

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Stretch Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      €19.99