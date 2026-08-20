Women's Back to School

(504)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoe
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoe
€119.99
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
€99.99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
€129.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
€119.99
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
€129.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€289.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
€119.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€269.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€119.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€89.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
€119.99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
€159.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€59.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€44.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€64.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€27.99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€37.99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€37.99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
€47.99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€32.99
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
€49.99
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
€15.99
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€15.99
Nike Recharge
Nike Recharge Tritan Straw Bottle (710ml approx.)
Just In
Nike Recharge
Tritan Straw Bottle (710ml approx.)
€27.99
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€94.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€84.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
€124.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€34.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€119.99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€84.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€79.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
€32.99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€15.99
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
€15.99
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€15.99
Nike Recharge
Nike Recharge Tritan Straw Bottle (710ml approx.)
Just In
Nike Recharge
Tritan Straw Bottle (710ml approx.)
€27.99
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€94.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€84.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€49.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
€124.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€34.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€119.99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€84.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€79.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
€32.99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€15.99