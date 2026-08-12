  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Jackets

Older Kids Jackets

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€74.99
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
€94.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
€99.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
€89.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€79.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Midweight Active Puffer Jacket
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€59.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Softshell Jacket
€69.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
€69.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' High-Pile Jacket
€69.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
€69.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic Puffer Jacket
€94.99
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
€84.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Reversible Jacket
€134.99
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
€84.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€59.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
€109.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
€49.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
€69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
€69.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
€49.99