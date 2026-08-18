Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

(732)
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
€34.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
€89.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€17.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€34.99
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
€32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€24.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€19.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
€34.99
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set
Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set
€49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
€34.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
€24.99
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Ripple-Texture Lace-Up One Piece
Recycled Materials
Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Ripple-Texture Lace-Up One Piece
€44.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€17.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€27.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€59.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€44.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€24.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€14.99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€27.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
€27.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€22.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€27.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
€29.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€79.99
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
€24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
€27.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€69.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€24.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€14.99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€27.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
€27.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€22.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€27.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
€29.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€79.99
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
€24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
€27.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€69.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€74.99

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.