Matching gym sets: shape up in coordinated workout clothing
Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from our high-performance collection. Explore pieces made from lightweight fabrics with a stretchy feel—so nothing holds you back when you're working out.
To stay cool and fresh during intense training sessions, pick workout sets featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks moisture away from your skin, so it can evaporate quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, if you're tackling a heavy lift or deep squat, pick leggings featuring wide elasticated waistbands. These stay in place when you move, so you can train with confidence. Plus, squat-proof fabrics give you the coverage you need to push harder.
Want a head-to-toe look? Coordinate your shorts or leggings with a top in peachy-soft fabrics. We have everything from cropped and fitted shapes to relaxed, roomy options—so you can find the perfect style for you. Look out for tops that feature gentle support with built-in shelf bra liners. Or, enjoy the locked-in feel of a high-support sports bra in lightweight and adaptive designs. Not everybody's session follows the same pattern. That's why our workout clothing comes in a range of fits and support levels. You'll find two-piece matching gym sets designed to help you train whatever way works for you. Whether that means shorts with waistband pockets and built-in brief liners, or leggings with an extra-high waist for maximum coverage, we have options to suit your needs.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our gym co-ords with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.