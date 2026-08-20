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Cross Training

(31)
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+4
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€139.99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
+7
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
€139.99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+10
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
€129.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€79.99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)
€79.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
€79.99
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Nike Reax 8 TR
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Monarch SE
Nike Air Monarch SE Men's Workout Shoes
+3
Nike Air Monarch SE
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€69.99
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€49.99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
+1
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
€129.99
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
€79.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training Tank
€32.99
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Men's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Men's Training Shoes
€149.99
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€59.99
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
€169.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
€159.99
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
€169.99
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
€159.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
€159.99
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€59.99
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
€169.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Men's Training Shoes
€159.99
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Men's Workout Shoes
€169.99
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
€159.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
€159.99
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Cross-Training Products

Intensify your workouts with the proper cross training gear from Nike. Whether you are getting back into a fitness routine, maintaining strength or building power in the off season, Nike has the cross-training shoes and apparel to help you reach your goals. Find the latest styles of women’s cross trainers and men's cross-training shoes in a variety of colours. Shop Metcons, the ideal shoe for circuit training or shop Romaleos to feel the stability and support during weightlifting sessions. Explore all Nike cross-training clothes to find your favourite training t-shirts, shorts and leggings to pair with your trainers for a gym ready look. Don't forget to check out cross-training equipment to find bags and backpacks to safely carry your gear to and from the gym, water bottles to keep you hydrated and many more products.