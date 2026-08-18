 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide) - White/Black

Nike Air Monarch IV

Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)

€79.99
Select SizeSize Guide

The Nike Air Monarch IV gives you classic style with real leather and plenty of lightweight Nike Air cushioning to keep you moving in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

€79.99

CLASSIC SUPPORT AND COMFORT.

The Nike Air Monarch IV gives you classic style with real leather and plenty of lightweight Nike Air cushioning to keep you moving in comfort.

Benefits

  • Leather and synthetic leather team up for durability and classic comfort.
  • An Air-Sole unit runs the length of your foot for cushioning, comfort and support.
  • The rubber sole is durable and provides traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: 416355-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (285)

4.3 stars

  • Leroyce54304640404751a14ae3317e38ab54

    great bu my son love them he said

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)

Nike Air Monarch IV

€79.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 6