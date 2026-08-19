triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
1 / 6. kép
Nagyra értékelt
Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT UV-védelmet adó, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis, teljesítményfokozó férfipulóver - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Dri-FIT UV-védelmet adó, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis, teljesítményfokozó férfipulóver

30% kedvezmény
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Fekete/Fekete
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
  • A szokottnál nagyobb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy mérettel kisebbet

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Vágj bele az edzésbe és a napodba ezzel a sokoldalú kapucnis pulóverrel. Az ultrafinom szálairól és a szorosan kötött szerkezetről elnevezett rugalmas NanoKnit anyag könnyű és rendkívül puha. Izzadságelvezető technológiánkkal és UV-védelemmel párosítottuk, hogy ez a réteg teljesítményfokozó alapdarabbá váljon.


  • Megjelenített szín: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% kedvezmény

Vágj bele az edzésbe és a napodba ezzel a sokoldalú kapucnis pulóverrel. Az ultrafinom szálairól és a szorosan kötött szerkezetről elnevezett rugalmas NanoKnit anyag könnyű és rendkívül puha. Izzadságelvezető technológiánkkal és UV-védelemmel párosítottuk, hogy ez a réteg teljesítményfokozó alapdarabbá váljon.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.
  • A hónaljrész hímzett szellőzőlyukai fokozzák a szellőzést a hűvösebb érzet érdekében.
  • A módosított raglánujjak teljes mozgásszabadságot tesznek lehetővé.
  • A lapos varratok puhaságot kölcsönöznek.

Termékadatok

  • Oldalzsebek
  • Hímzett Swoosh-logó
  • Fő alkotórész: 90% poliészter/10% spandex. Kapucni bélése: 75% poliészter/13% pamut/12% műselyem.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Ez a termék UVA- és UVB-védelmet biztosít a ruhadarab által fedett bőrfelületeken. A kilátszó területek védelmében ajánlott jó minőségű fényvédő használata.
  • Megjelenített szín: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: II1308-085

Méret és fazon

    • A modell mérete: M, magassága: 185 cm
    • Normál fazon: könnyed és hagyományos
    • A szokottnál nagyobb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy mérettel kisebbet
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (27)

4.3 csillag

  • Pasvorm net niet goed

    3minuteboy

    De maatvoering en pasvorm van Nike is voor mij compleet veranderd. Ik kon altijd blind (hardloop)kleding in de maat m bestellen, maar die valt nu vaak te groot uit. Bij hardloopkleding is dat niet handig. Een paar keer terug gevallen op maat s, ook bij deze hoodie zoals aangeraden maar in de lengte is ie te kort en onder de armen te strak. Als de maat goed is voor je dan lijkt me het een fijne hoodie. Het lijkt erop dat ik niet meer ga slagen bij Nike.

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT UV-védelmet adó, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis, teljesítményfokozó férfipulóver

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% kedvezmény

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

Item 3 of 21