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Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami férfi futókabát - Fekete/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike AeroSwift

Storm-FIT Aerogami férfi futókabát

224,99 €

Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

A futáshoz tervezett Aerogami kabát a távtól és az évszaktól függetlenül segít diktálni a tempót. Vízhatlan és szélálló dizájnja ellenáll az időjárás viszontagságainak. Innovatív Aerogami technológiánk valós időben reagál az izzadságra, hogy optimális légáramlást biztosítson, amikor a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

A futáshoz tervezett Aerogami kabát a távtól és az évszaktól függetlenül segít diktálni a tempót. Vízhatlan és szélálló dizájnja ellenáll az időjárás viszontagságainak. Innovatív Aerogami technológiánk valós időben reagál az izzadságra, hogy optimális légáramlást biztosítson, amikor a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.

Minden időjáráshoz alkalmas

A Nike Storm-FIT anyag a szélnek és a nedvességnek is ellenáll, így zord időben is kényelmes viselet.

Innovatív technológia

A Nike Aerogami technológia igény szerinti légáramlást hoz létre apró szárnyas szellőzőnyílásokkal, amelyek az izzadság felgyülemlésekor kinyílnak, az izzadság elpárolgásakor pedig bezáródnak, így segít tartósan száraz és kényelmes viseletet biztosítani.

További előnyök

  • A cipzáras oldalzsebekben eltárolhatod a kisebb értékeidet.
  • A kapucni és a szegély állítható húzózsinórjaival kedved szerint alakíthatod a fazont.

Termékadatok

  • Rugalmas mandzsetták
  • Hosszú cipzár
  • Zsinórrögzítő a kapucni elején és hátulján
  • Fő alkotórész: 100% poliészter. Háló: 82% poliészter/18% spandex.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: FZ9039-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (30)

4.7 csillag

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami férfi futókabát

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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