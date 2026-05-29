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ACG Trailwind férfi Storm-FIT ADV kabát - Anthracite/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

ACG Trailwind

Storm-FIT ADV férfikabát

179,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított nejlon szálakból készült

Arcodba csap a szél, a cipőd megcsúszik a sárban – de a dzsekid jól bírja. Ultrakönnyű, szélálló és vízhatlan technológiával készült nejlonanyagot használtunk, így bármilyen időjárásra készen áll. Ha pedig a vihar lecsendesedik, egy kis belső zsebbe csomagolható, hogy könnyen elrakhasd.


  • Megjelenített szín: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

Arcodba csap a szél, a cipőd megcsúszik a sárban – de a dzsekid jól bírja. Ultrakönnyű, szélálló és vízhatlan technológiával készült nejlonanyagot használtunk, így bármilyen időjárásra készen áll. Ha pedig a vihar lecsendesedik, egy kis belső zsebbe csomagolható, hogy könnyen elrakhasd.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 100% nejlon. Háló: 82% poliészter/18% spandex.
  • Rugalmas mandzsetták
  • Fényvisszaverő ACG és Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9695-060

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
    • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.

Értékelések (23)

4.4 csillag

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind férfi Storm-FIT ADV kabát

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

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