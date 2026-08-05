ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV férfi terepfutófelső

The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.
Vágj neki az ösvényeknek a fejlett izzadságelvezető technológiával. A hát- és hónaljpanelek extra szellőzést biztosítanak ott, ahol a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.
ACG Solar Chase
Vágj neki az ösvényeknek a fejlett izzadságelvezető technológiával. A hát- és hónaljpanelek extra szellőzést biztosítanak ott, ahol a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.5 csillag
The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
A comfortable and almost perfect top!
Huda955724138
A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.
XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a
Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.
ACG Solar Chase