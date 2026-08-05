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ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV férfi terepfutófelső - Fekete/Fekete/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

ACG Solar Chase

Dri-FIT ADV férfi terepfutófelső

59,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Vágj neki az ösvényeknek a fejlett izzadságelvezető technológiával. A hát- és hónaljpanelek extra szellőzést biztosítanak ott, ahol a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

Vágj neki az ösvényeknek a fejlett izzadságelvezető technológiával. A hát- és hónaljpanelek extra szellőzést biztosítanak ott, ahol a legnagyobb szükséged van rá.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT ADV technológiával készült anyagban a nedvességelvezető tulajdonságot továbbfejlesztett szerkezettel és jellemzőkkel ötvöztük, hogy szárazon tartson, és gondoskodjon a kényelmedről.
  • A puha pamut és poliészter keverékéből készült anyag könnyű, és enyhén bolyhosított érzetet nyújt.

Termékadatok

  • 85% poliészter/15% pamut
  • Fényvisszaverő Nike ACG és Nike Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9677-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (4)

4.5 csillag

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV férfi terepfutófelső

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

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