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Nike ACG Dri-FIT középső rétegű rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső terepfutáshoz - Fekete/Fekete/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT rövid cipzáras férfi terepfutófelső középső rétegnek

79,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

A meleg és jól szellőző, gofrimintás felső tökéletes a hideg napokra. A rövid cipzárral beállíthatod a takarást, a hüvelykujjbújtatók pedig helyükön tartják a felsőrész ujját.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9669-010

Nike ACG

79,99 €

A meleg és jól szellőző, gofrimintás felső tökéletes a hideg napokra. A rövid cipzárral beállíthatod a takarást, a hüvelykujjbújtatók pedig helyükön tartják a felsőrész ujját.

Izzadságelvezető technológia

A poliészter és gyapjú keverékéből készült, puha és rugalmas anyag meleg érzetet biztosít. A Nike Dri-FIT technológiával készült anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.

Rétegezés és alkalmazkodás

A középső rétegű felső elég laza ahhoz, hogy egy alapdarab fölé is felvehesd, és elég szűk ahhoz, hogy kabát alatt is viseld. A hüvelykujj-bújtatók megakadályozzák az ujjak elmozdulását.

Termékadatok

  • 88% poliészter/7% gyapjú/5% spandex
  • Fényvisszaverő Nike ACG és Nike Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9669-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (17)

4.6 csillag

  • Comfy and good fit

    Gee

    This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.

    BethIO

    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stylish and Functional

    Jestersf

    The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG Dri-FIT középső rétegű rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső terepfutáshoz

Nike ACG

79,99 €

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