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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT belebújós, kapucnis férfipulóver - Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Dri-FIT kapucnis férfipulóver

109,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Fekete/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Fekete/Outdoor Green

Találd meg a belső békéd a Nike 24.7-tel. Ez a tudatos regenerálódáshoz és mindennapi felkészüléshez tervezett, izzadságelvezető, kapucnis pulóver a kényelem új szintjét nyújtja. ImpossiblySoft anyagunk kifinomult, letisztult külsőt és elképesztően lágy tapintást kölcsönöz, így ez a darab tökéletes a levezetéshez és a visszatéréshez.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Találd meg a belső békéd a Nike 24.7-tel. Ez a tudatos regenerálódáshoz és mindennapi felkészüléshez tervezett, izzadságelvezető, kapucnis pulóver a kényelem új szintjét nyújtja. ImpossiblySoft anyagunk kifinomult, letisztult külsőt és elképesztően lágy tapintást kölcsönöz, így ez a darab tökéletes a levezetéshez és a visszatéréshez.

Hozd ki a legtöbbet a pihenésből

A Nike 24.7-tel a kényelem az igazi stílus. Ezeket a teljesítmény ihlette alapdarabokat úgy alkottuk meg, hogy az edzés előtt és után is támogassanak, és minden pillanatot magabiztosan élhess meg.

Száraz viselet

A Nike Dri-FIT anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.

További előnyök

  • Az ImpossiblySoft anyagunk egy sima, duplán kötött szövet, amelyet az egész napos mozgáshoz terveztünk.
  • A tagolt szabású raglánujjaknak köszönhetően szabadon és természetesen mozoghatsz.

Termékadatok

  • Jellegzetes akasztó
  • Elülső zseb
  • Fő alkotórész: 51% poliészter/25% modál/15% pamut/9% spandex Kapucnibélés: 51% poliészter/25% modál/15% pamut/9% spandex. Zsebbetét tenyérrésze: 79% modál/21% poliészter.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: IR8807-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (21)

4.8 csillag

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT belebújós, kapucnis férfipulóver

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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