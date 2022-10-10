Half-Marathon Training Plan
The Half-Marathon is a great race that challenges and celebrates you as a runner and athlete. You'll work on becoming stronger by building endurance with Long Runs and Recovery Runs. And you'll work on developing your speed by taking on a wide variety of fun Speed Runs.
This 14-week half-marathon plan will help you get to the starting line so you can run yourself to the finish line. The goal is to not only get you stronger and faster, but also smarter. We believe that becoming a better athlete involves becoming a better coach.
Every run in this plan has an accompanying NRC App Guided Run that you can find in the Nike Run Club App. You have the option of running with some of the best coaches and athletes every day of this plan.
We'll meet you on the starting line!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
"
You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.
Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach
Programme Overview
Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 12 weeks.
14 Weeks to Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 14 Weeks to Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: First Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/8 x 1:00 @ 5K Pace Intervals/1:00 Recovery Between Intervals
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Easy Run or RECOVERY RUN: 25:00
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: One Hard, Two Easy or SPEED RUN: Fartlek/5:00 Warm-Up/21:00 Fartlek: Alternate between 1:00 Hard Running and 2:00 Easy Running for 21:00
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 5K Run or LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
13 Weeks To Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 13 Weeks To Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: No Time To Go or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/1:00 Mile Pace/2:00 5K Pace/3:00 10K Pace/2:00 5K Pace/1:00 Mile Pace/1:00 Recovery Between Intervals
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Recovery Run with Headspace or RECOVERY RUN: 35:00
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Run Strong. Repeat. or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/4 x 1:30 5K Pace/1 x 1:30 Mile Pace/4 x 1:30 5K Pace/1 x 1:30 Mile Pace/45-Second Recovery After 5K Pace Intervals/1:00 Recovery After Mile Pace Interval
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Four=Mile Run or LONG RUN: 6.4K/4 Miles
Let's Go
Stoked to train for a half-marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.