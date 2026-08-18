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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(76)
Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
64,99 €
Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece
Versatile everyday fave.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
119,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
69,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
79,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Gilet
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Gilet
94,99 €
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
74,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
69,99 €
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
114,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
99,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
129,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
119,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
74,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
129,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
99,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
89,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
99,99 €
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
229,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
109,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
139,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
69,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
124,99 €
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
114,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
99,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
129,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
119,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
74,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
129,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
99,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
89,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
99,99 €
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
229,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
109,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
139,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
69,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
124,99 €
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €