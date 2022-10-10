5K Training Plan

The 5K is fun. The 5K is exciting. And the training for the 5K is no different.

You'll experience so many different Speed Runs because fast is fun. You'll do Recovery Runs and Long Runs and go further than before, because running somewhere new is exciting. And you'll take to the starting line excited and ready to have some fun on your way to the finish line.

This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you're four or eight weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.

You are in control of what you put into the programme, and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 5K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

Congratulations on starting this epic journey!

If you want to have a great time running the 5K, you are going to have to mix up your training with speed and endurance.

Chris Bennett  Nike Running Global Head Coach

Programme Overview

Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 6 weeks.

8 Weeks to Go

  1. RECOVERY RUN: 5:00  
  2. SPEED RUN: Intervals/8 x 1:00 at 5K Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals 
  3. RECOVERY RUN: 7:00 
  4. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/1:00 at 5K Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/2 x 0:45 at Mile Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:45 at Mile Pace/0:30 at Best Pace/0:15 at Best Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals 
  5. LONG RUN: 1.6K/One-Mile Run

7 Weeks To Go

  1. RECOVERY RUN: 10:00 
  2. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/0:30 at Mile Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/45 seconds recovery between all intervals 
  3. RECOVERY RUN: 12:00 
  4. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/2:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:30 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/0:30 at Best Pace/30 seconds recovery between all intervals 
  5. LONG RUN: 15:00

Let's Go

Excited to train for a 5K? Download our training programme and start running today.

Workouts For Any Level

Nike Run Club

Nike Run Club

In the Nike Run Club App, you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, compare Challenges and cheer each other on.

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club

Working with the Nike Training Club App is a great way to reduce the chance of injury. The NTC App has a massive array of workouts for every fitness level, plus the Nike Performance Council's tips on training, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

