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Winter Running Gear

(18)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
119,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
69,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Men's Down Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Men's Down Running Gilet
179,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
99,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
224,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
124,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
119,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
37,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off

Cold-weather running clothes: achieve your next PB

Whether you're hitting the pavement or the trail, our winter running gear has you covered. Ultra-flexible running tops and leggings allow you to move freely. Plus, our super-soft hoodies and sweatshirts are ideal for layering up when the temperature drops. Want maximum protection from the cold? Choose pieces made with Nike Therma-FIT technology. It manages your body's natural heat to keep you warm in chilly conditions. And when the intensity rises, go for apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Meanwhile, trousers with engineered mesh panels allow air to flow, so you stay comfortable and focused.


Tackling the trails? Look out for specially designed jackets, trousers and gilets in our winter running gear range. Trousers with a water-repellent finish help you tackle the elements in comfort. Meanwhile, packable jackets are perfect for carrying on runs in case the weather turns. Look for lightweight styles with hoods designed to keep the wind and rain away. Plus, internal bungee cords allow you to adjust the fit for better coverage. Need extra warmth? Reach for running gilets designed to help you conquer the cold. Our down insulation offers premium insulation with a lightweight feel.


When it comes to great performance, details matter. You'll find zip, press-stud and slip pockets across our collection of cold-weather running clothes. They're perfect for stashing your essentials and keeping your hands snug. Meanwhile, styles with thumb holes make it easy to keep tops in place, so you can worry less about the chill and more on your performance.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike cold-weather running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.