Embrace Any Weather With Women's Jackets
Gear up and prepare for all weather conditions with women’s jackets, windbreakers and gilets. Attack your workouts day in and day out with the help of women’s windbreakers and coats, designed to keep you comfortable and active. Nike running jackets that will protect you from the wind and keep you warm as you strive to reach your mileage goal. Prepare for each season with styles available in a variety of weights, fabrics and colours. Add the women's coat to your rotation to make a statement when you leave the house.
Women's jackets are the ideal layering piece for your favourite Nike tee and pairs well with women’s trousers and leggings for a classic yet trendy look. Discover pieces that can be worn every day, at work or school, such as bomber jackets and woven parkas. Shop Nike jackets and gilets for men and kids and be sure to check out the entire collection of Nike clothing for the latest selection of sport-specific and everyday gear.