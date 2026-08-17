Blue walking shoes: designed to go the distance
Get ready for the road ahead with blue walking shoes, designed to support you from the first mile to the last. Discover designs with GORE-TEX uppers that provide reliable protection during wet-weather walks. When it comes to comfort, high levels of cushioning create a relaxed feel, so you can push yourself to cover extra distance. Look out for trainers with our Comfortgroove innovation on the outsole. This technology is designed to absorb any bumps in the road and help propel you forward with an exaggerated rocker.
Feel stable and secure on just about any terrain. Reliable traction gives you confidence in every step—even when you're heading off-road. We've got footwear with wet-traction rubber patterns on the outsoles, so you'll get a firm grip in slippery conditions. Meanwhile, getting your blue walking shoes on and off is smoother than ever with our laceless EasyOn entry system. Specially designed for pregnant athletes, this design lets you step in and out of the shoe, no hands necessary. Across the range, look out for pairs with a widened forefoot, arch and toe box to give your feet all the space they need.
Looking for maximum comfort? We've got you covered. Styles with a soft foam waterfall collar hug around your ankles and heels for comfort. You can also choose a pair of blue walking trainers in a shade that suits you—from deep hues to lighter tones. Plus, each pair is finished with the unmistakable Nike Swoosh—a mark of superior quality.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose blue walking shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.