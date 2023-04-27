Skip to main content
      Nike Alate All U
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Indy
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      €59.99
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Nike Alate Coverage Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike Indy Seamless
      Nike Indy Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Indy Seamless
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      €39.99
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Alate Curve
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra (Plus Size)
      Yoga bras: feel supported while you stretch

      Find yoga gear that will move with you as you flow through poses. A yoga bra from Nike is lightweight and functional—each style is designed to help you reach your peak potential. Whether you're practising at home or powering through a class, Nike yoga sports bras will give you all of the comfort and flexibility you need to improve.

      We've sculpted our yoga sports bras from cutting-edge materials to make them as soft, stretchy and breathable as possible. Lightweight fabrics provide a smooth feel for all-day comfort. Plus, the addition of stretchy elastane allows you to move freely without restriction. With our patented Dri-Fit technology, our yoga bras will wick sweat away from your skin and onto the fabric, where it can evaporate fast—helping you to stay dry and in control. We regularly use recycled fibres in our stitching and weaving too, as part of our commitment to crafting more sustainable activewear.

      Whatever your body type, fitness level or workout regime, you'll find the ideal yoga bra in this collection. Small but clever details like zip fronts and back clasps let you slip in and out of your bra quickly, while adjustable straps help you to find the perfect fit. Convenient mesh panels help to improve airflow, allowing you to stay cool and composed even as intensity ratchets up. And with moulded, compressive cups, you'll be held in place securely, with minimal bounce.