5 cute outfits with beanies by Nike
Styling tips
Not sure how to style a beanie with your cool-weather outfit? Look no further.
Brisk temperatures call for liberating autumn and winter staples from the depths of your wardrobe. Out of practice at dressing for cold weather and searching for the finishing touch to a jacket-and-jogger combo? Cosy accessories such as scarves, gloves and beanies do the trick. Whether your head or ears run cold or you prefer the look of a toasty knit, a beanie ticks the style and function boxes.
When it comes to piecing together cute but casual outfits with beanies, the first order of business is to identify the vibe you're aiming for. For instance, is the beanie meant to elevate the ensemble or is it supposed to make a statement (think: patterns and pom-poms on top)?
Ahead, shop five outfits with beanies by Nike that range from business casual to trail-ready.
5 outfits with beanies by Nike
1. Smart casual for the win
Beanies aren't just for streetwear outfits. A cuffed beanie hat can be a sleek addition to any casual get-up—especially on a chilly day. Consider pairing the hat with a snug-fitting dress, open full-zip jacket and high-top sneakers. The jacket, beanie and cosy sneakers all work together to keep you warm, while the midi dress underneath, which features a leg slit, gives the outfit a splash of flair. Add a pair of gold hoop earrings or clasp a thin chain around your neck to take the look to the next level.
2. Game-day ready
When you show up to a game, match or competition, you've got to look the part—and constructing an outfit that prioritises comfort is key. A plush knit beanie paired with no-frills joggers, for example, can help keep your legs toasty while you sit on potentially chilly stands. On top, consider layering a tight-fitting tank top or long-sleeved T-shirt with a button-up top. Consider accessorising the game-day look with silver necklaces and chunky rings.
3. Simple, but tie-dyed
Sometimes less is more. There's no shortage of ways to make a staple pairing pop, whether you plan on spending the day indoors or meeting a friend for coffee. Diversify your go-to trousers and grey tee pairing with a fun beanie that ties together all of the colours. The beanie, 50 percent of which is made from recycled polyester fibres, is the statement piece of this everyday look. Finish the ensemble with a pair of rugged, lace-up leather boots for an edgy (but practical) touch.
4. Effortlessly cosy
Winter is prime jumper weather, and the season also shines the spotlight on another essential cool-weather wardrobe item. Reach for a beanie that has removable pom-poms to adjust the look of your overall outfit. Toss an oversized crew-neck jumper over a longline sports bra and slouchy joggers to set the cosy tone, no matter where you're headed. Slide on a sleek pair of boots that are equipped for trekking around the city or trail. Option: Grab a pair of your favourite soft mittens or gloves to amplify the cosy aesthetic.
5. Toasty trail moment
When deciding what to wear on a leisurely hike, pair a tie-dyed beanie with utilitarian-style cargo trousers designed for activity on the trail. Next, pick a short-sleeved top made from premium heavyweight fabric, which can help wick away moisture as the miles add up. Then, throw on a cuffed, light-coloured beanie hat to give the outdoorsy outfit a twist. Pull the look together with a vibrant cross-body hiking bag or waist pack for additional storage opportunities for all your snacks, compact gear and phone.
Words by Gabrielle Kassel