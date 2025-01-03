According to the current guidelines created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week or 75 minutes every week of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity—such as jogging or running. The guidelines also call for two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.

On average, a non-competitive and relatively physically fit runner will complete one mile in about 9 to 10 minutes, while new runners might clock in closer to 12 to 15 minutes. That means, if you run a 10-minute mile, you might actually fall a bit short of that 75-minute per week recommendation, even if you're running every day.

"However, research shows that you don't have to hit 75 minutes of running per week to improve your health", says Ross Arena PhD, PT, who is the head of the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Illinois Chicago and researches cardiopulmonary physiotherapy and exercise science. "Specific time thresholds of activity, like 150 minutes per week, can also be discouraging or feel unattainable—but the important message is that something is better than nothing", Dr Arena says.

Plus, physiotherapists and running coaches generally don't recommend running every single day, even for one mile. Lydia O'Donnell, Nike Running Coach and founder of the running app Femmi, suggests three or four days per week as a healthier approach. "This allows you to focus the other days on rest, recovery and other forms of movement (like lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises in the Nike Training Club App)", she says.

"Overall though, if running a mile every day helps you move more and sit less, it can lead to significant health improvements", Dr Arena says. Ahead are a few research-backed benefits, including a lowered risk of chronic disease risk and increased life expectancy.