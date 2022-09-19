How to Warm Up Before Running, According to Experts

Although running is seen as a lower-body burner, it's truly a full-body workout, Morris said. Not to mention, the core muscles offer stability to help keep you balanced, she added.

Because of that, she suggested doing a dynamic warm-up that includes mimicking the movements that you're about to do. For running, that would be an easy jog, for example, as well as movement that targets the hips, legs, glutes and core.

This may include:

10 slow leg swings back and forth on each leg

10 squats or jump squats

Lateral moves, such as 10 curtsey squats or 10 lateral lunges

Two or three core exercises with movement, such as plank step, windscreen wipers or mountain climbers

Another one to try? The Nordic hamstring exercise. According to a research review in a 2019 issue of the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which looked at nearly 8,500 athletes and strategies for injury prevention, this particular exercise cut hamstring injury incidence in half.

Lead researcher of that study, Ireland-based physiotherapist Nicol van Dyk, PhD, said that the move is simple and can be done anywhere, as long as your feet are secure and you can kneel comfortably.

Here's how to do the move:

Begin in a kneeling position with both ankles secured—tuck your feet under a bar, for example, or have a running buddy hold them down. Then, lean forwards as slowly as possible while keeping your back straight, and your arms tucked in towards the body, usually with wrists crossed in front of your chest. When you can't resist any more, fall forward in a controlled manner, catching yourself with your hands against the floor or ground.

"Many factors play a role in your running performance, but the simple truth is that hamstrings are a huge part in how well you run", van Dyk said. "Spending a few minutes doing an exercise like this can reduce injury, and that's what a warm-up is all about".

Another option is to incorporate a foam roller into your warm-up. Research suggests that foam rolling can increase blood flow to the muscles, improve range of motion and may reduce inflammation. The trick with foam rolling is to do it before exercise in order to reap all of these benefits.