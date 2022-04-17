What Is Plantar Fasciitis—And How Can You Fix It?

Quick anatomy refresher: The plantar fascia is the thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes, while supporting the foot's arch. It also absorbs the impact during certain activities such as walking, running or jumping.

When this tissue is damaged through tiny tears, that condition is plantar fasciitis, according to Rachel MacNeill, DPT and owner of flexABILITY Physical Therapy. This can simultaneously happen on one foot or both, and may occur suddenly based on factors such as how stressed the foot has become and how much inflammation those micro-tears create. Plantar fasciitis can also develop gradually over time.

"For many people, especially those who don't get off their feet early in the injury process, it becomes a chronic condition called plantar fasciosis, and can take months or longer to resolve", she says. (For context, plantar fasciosis is described as chronic stretching, tearing or degeneration of fascia.)

The tell-tale sign of plantar fasciitis? Heel pain, MacNeill says. It might feel like a bruise or stabbing pain, and tends to be worse in the morning. The pain typically diminishes when you've been moving for a while, and it often goes away completely when not standing or walking.