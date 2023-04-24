Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Τσέλσι Travel
      Τσέλσι Travel Ανδρική φλις ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα
      Τσέλσι Travel
      Ανδρική φλις ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece Ανδρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece
      Ανδρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα
      Τσέλσι Repeat
      Τσέλσι Repeat Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Τσέλσι Repeat
      Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
      69,99 €
      Τσέλσι
      Τσέλσι Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα φλις με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος
      Εξαντλήθηκε
      Τσέλσι
      Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα φλις με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος
      84,99 €
      Τσέλσι Repeat
      Τσέλσι Repeat Ανδρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Τσέλσι Repeat
      Ανδρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike
      74,99 €
      Τσέλσι Academy Pro
      Τσέλσι Academy Pro Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT για μικρά παιδιά
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Τσέλσι Academy Pro
      Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα Nike Dri-FIT για μικρά παιδιά
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για μεγάλα παιδιά
      Τσέλσι Club Fleece
      Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για μεγάλα παιδιά

      Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

      Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

      Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.