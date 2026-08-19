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Τσέλσι Φούτερ και μπλούζες με κουκούλα

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Τσέλσι Club
Τσέλσι Club Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με crew λαιμόκοψη Nike
Τσέλσι Club
Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα με crew λαιμόκοψη Nike
64,99 €
Τσέλσι Club
Τσέλσι Club Ποδοσφαιρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike για μεγάλα αγόρια
Τσέλσι Club
Ποδοσφαιρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike για μεγάλα αγόρια
49,99 €
Τσέλσι Phoenix Fleece
Τσέλσι Phoenix Fleece Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα σε φαρδιά γραμμή με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike
Τσέλσι Phoenix Fleece
Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα σε φαρδιά γραμμή με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike
79,99 €
Τσέλσι Club
Τσέλσι Club Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike
Τσέλσι Club
Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Nike
69,99 €
Τσέλσι City Side
Τσέλσι City Side Ποδοσφαιρική φλις μπλούζα με κουκούλα Nike για μεγάλα παιδιά
Τσέλσι City Side
Ποδοσφαιρική φλις μπλούζα με κουκούλα Nike για μεγάλα παιδιά
59,99 €

Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.