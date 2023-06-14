Chelsea jackets: not just for match days
One of London's top-rated Premier League clubs, Chelsea F.C. is known for its signature blue and white strips—earning it the nickname "The Blues". Continuing that legacy, our Chelsea F.C. jackets come in the same iconic colourway for the new season, updated with subtle branded touches and bold away kit alternatives.
Our range of Chelsea coats has something for every fan, whether you prefer hooded designs for extra warmth or water-repellent styles to protect you from the elements. Keep your cool during nail-biting moments in Dri-FIT fabrics that wick away sweat. Or go for Storm-FIT styles that are ready for any weather—because nothing should come between you and the beautiful game.
Our Chelsea F.C. jackets aren't just designed to be worn on the sidelines. They're equipped for action, thanks to lightweight mesh linings and streamlined fits that allow you to focus on the task at hand—whether that's dribbling or defending. We're also making them with more recycled fabrics than ever, in line with our commitment to sustainability.