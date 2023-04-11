- Buying GuideWhat Nike Shoes Are Best for Long-Distance Running?
Trail running shoes: break free from routine
Break free from the norm in Nike trail running shoes. We used data from runners like you to build shoes that are lighter and tougher, made for everything you and the trail can throw at them. The result is precisely placed, engineered mesh—stronger and more flexible than regular mesh—that delivers a sturdy feel and maximum breathability. Coupled with an enhanced, durable toe box, you'll be ready to run on the track or off.
Traction for confidence
Gritty uphills, rocky moments and exhilarating downhills are part of the thrill—that's why trail trainers are all about grip and stability. Whatever the terrain, strike down with confidence thanks to our specialised lug patterns. Deep lugs with wide spacing deliver technical-level traction. This lets you keep your head up and your mind on the goal, not the path. Other designs use multidirectional lugs in high-abrasion rubber for reactive grip on the way up and down. Plus, Flywire technology in the mid-foot area keeps you in place for extra stability.
Go higher in trail running shoes
So, you want trail running trainers that can go the extra mile? Look out for Nike ZoomX midsole technology for a boost when you need it most. Combined with increased stack heights, the midsole supports your longest runs. React technology plays a vital role in Nike trail shoes, too. The light and durable foam ensures a smooth and responsive ride, no matter the terrain. Meanwhile, our extra cushioning puts a spring in your step, even during your toughest miles.
GORE-TEX: No turning back
The weather might not always be on your side, but don't let that hold you back. We build our trail runners with durability in mind. Designed to work with rain, wind, mud and heat, they can handle whatever nature throws at them. A GORE-TEX layer in our trusted trail trainers keeps your feet dry without sacrificing comfort. Look for high gaiters on the collar to keep stones and debris out—not to mention puddle splashes.
Lightweight build for easy movement
Adding extra weight was not an option when designing our trail running shoes. That's why we use light, flexible materials that won't hold you back. Soft, responsive cushioning boosts your stride, whether you're hitting the road or the trail. Plus, our breathable sides keep you feeling cool and fresh when the going gets tough. For those hot summer runs, look out for shoes with engineered mesh uppers that allow maximum airflow.
Anything but ordinary
It can be easy to forget aesthetics when crafting hardworking trail running trainers, but not at Nike. From classic styles to offbeat designs, each pair puts a fresh spin on off-road adventures. Our colourways pair nature-inspired shades with bold pops of colour on the soles and uppers. Plus, the iconic Nike Swoosh adds that unmistakable badge of quality.