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Older Kids Shorts

(131)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£22.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
£27.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£16.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
£29.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
£24.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
£22.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
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Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£32.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£19.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
£37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£19.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
£16.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
£24.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£29.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£29.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
£19.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£24.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
£37.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£29.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£27.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£24.99
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
£22.99
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
£29.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£39.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
£19.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£24.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
£37.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£29.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£27.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£24.99
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
£22.99
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
£29.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£39.99