Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
£16.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
£22.99
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
£54.99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
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Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
£24.99
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
£16.99
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
£32.99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
£29.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
£29.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
£34.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
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Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
£14.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
£19.99
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
£32.99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
£29.99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
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Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
£49.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
£22.99
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
£24.99
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
£11.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
£22.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
£32.99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
£16.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
£19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
£12.99
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
£22.99