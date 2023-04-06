PSG kids' kits 2022/2023: all-day comfort
Whether they're learning how to dribble or getting ready for a busy season, our PSG kids' kits are designed to help them hone their skills. Our range covers the littlest players to older kids, so they can wear their favourite strip, whatever their age. Plus, exceptional attention to detail means our PSG football kits for kids share the same authentic details as the pros on the pitch. We're talking embroidered shields, sponsor logos and crisp colours. There's one important extra, too—the iconic Nike Swoosh.
When a big game calls, look for lightweight PSG kids' shirts crafted from our innovative Nike Dri-FIT fabric. This technology wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate quickly and keep young stars cool and dry. Flexible materials ensure the shirts move with them, too, so they'll feel free while they play. And why not pair the top with matching shorts for a coordinated look? You'll also find socks and football boots in colours that complement our PSG kits for kids—whether you've picked the home, away or goalie set.
In chilly weather, layer them up with our hoodies and joggers. Fleecy fabric traps the body's heat between layers of lightweight material, offering warmth without weighing them down. Look out for options with practical pockets so they can keep essentials close on the touchline. And when they need extra room, reach for a branded backpack to store all their match-day necessities. Don't forget to pack a fresh Paris Saint-Germain kids' shirt so they can change after the game.