Move in style with Nike duffel bags
Ready for every session
Whether it's an early start at the gym or a weekend match, a Nike duffel bag keeps your sport essentials neatly contained. Discover classic silhouettes with details that make a difference. You'll find space-efficient smaller options that make sure the load is light when you only want the basics, along with versatile medium bags. Looking for extra room? Go for large designs with plenty of compartments that give you all the space you need for kit, quick changes and spare footwear.
Storage that keeps up
Good storage helps you stay in control. Multiple pockets make it easy to store essentials of different sizes, from your water bottle to your locker keys. Zipped compartments let you separate clean kit from used gear, and some gym bags also include dedicated areas for footwear or smaller valuables, so everything stays in place. Interior pockets keep your must-haves secure while exterior storage allows easy grab-and-go access. Plus, check out travel duffel bags that make sure you have space for all-day activities and overnight plans. It means less digging around and more focus on what you came to do.
Carry it your way
Comfort matters before and after training. A Nike duffel bag with an adjustable shoulder strap lets you dial in the fit, so the bag sits how you like it while you're on the move. Dual carry handles deliver convenience when you're in a rush. Some bags also include adjustable side clips or cross-body options for extra versatility. Meanwhile, durable fabrics and constructions help these bags stand up to repeated use in tough conditions. We've even got options designed for kids, so future athletes can be ready for anything.
Built for sport, made for daily life
Whatever your game, our duffel bags make sure you're prepared. Choose a football duffel bag that's perfect for storing your boots, pads and kit. Selected hard-case options feature added structure to help protect your gear. We've also got training bags for lifting, studio work or gym sessions. Check out Jordan designs when you want a sport-inspired look heading to the court. Styles like Nike Brasilia are made for training days, while Nike Academy Team bags keep football gear organised from the changing room to the pitch.
Details that add convenience
Choose a duffel bag that's designed with purpose. You'll find a range of options featuring perforated details—they add ventilation that keeps your essentials fresh. Meanwhile, structured bases and reinforced areas support the load where it counts, so your stuff is protected from any bumps, scrapes and spills. Monogram and lifestyle bags combine classic designs with practical function. Whether you're packing for tennis, training, football or a weekend away, the right duffel helps you stay organised and ready to move.
Discover our Move to Zero journey
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Check out our latest apparel made with at least 50% recycled content and shoes made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. Sustainable materials are always in style.