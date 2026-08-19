    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Duffel

Women's Duffel Bags

Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
£37.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
£32.99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
£144.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
£39.99
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
£89.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
£34.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
£42.99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
£134.99
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
£64.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
£39.99
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
£42.99
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Duffel (44L)
Jordan
Collectors Duffel (44L)
£144.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
£39.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
£42.99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
£44.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Nike Academy Duffel M
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Nike Academy Duffel M
£44.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
£44.99
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
£44.99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
£39.99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
£49.99
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Academy Duffel M SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Academy Duffel M SP
£44.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
£39.99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
£44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Academy Duffel M
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Academy Duffel M
£44.99