Navy blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts: play it cool
When the heat is on, our blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts set you free to perform at your best. We make them in a choice of shades to suit your preferences. Choose a dark blue or navy blue tank top for a classic look. If you're looking for something fresh, go for a light blue tank top. Meanwhile, hues of royal and aquamarine are made to stand out. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your apparel its premium finishing touch.
Because pushing yourself to your limit means getting sweaty, we make our blue sleeveless tops with our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. It uses moisture-wicking fibres to actively draw perspiration away from your skin. Then it transports the dampness to the surface of your garment, so it can dry quickly. For next-level comfort in the toughest conditions, look for blue sleeveless shirts with our Dri-FIT ADV. It features advanced cooling and breathable zones in high-heat areas. That ensures you can shed excess heat more efficiently than ever, and stay laser-focused on smashing your goals.
We make our blue sleeveless tops in a choice of fits and silhouettes to suit your movement style. A blue sleeveless shirt in a slim-fitting cut helps you clearly see your form and line as you train. Keep an eye out for blue tank tops with built-in support and compression to hold everything securely in place. Prefer a looser shape? Oversized designs give a cling-free outline, while bonded seams provide a no-chafe feel against your skin.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue tank top with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.