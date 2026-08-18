Light and navy blue polo tops: keep your cool
When it's time to get active, our blue polo shirts are a smart choice. We make them in soft-collared designs with button-up plackets that add extra polish to your outfit. That makes them ideal for court sports, golf courses or tackling the day's adventures. Choose a short-sleeved design for a classic silhouette. If you need a little more warmth, our long-sleeved blue polo tops have you covered.
We know that honing your prowess means working up a sweat. That's why our range of blue polo tops includes pieces featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. Specially engineered fibres actively wick away moisture from your skin, then draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable properties in the material promote great airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat efficiently, setting you free to focus on your next goal. If you're training in sunny conditions, look for polo shirts that provide UVA and UVB protection for the areas covered by the garment.
We make our blue polo tops in a choice of hues to suit your vibe. A navy blue polo top is a classic option that keeps you looking sharp and polished. Meanwhile, a light blue polo top provides a fresh, modern aesthetic. In the mood to stand out? Shop our range of royal blue polo tops. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your clothing a premium finish.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue polo shirt with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.