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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
28% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
28% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cotton Core Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Jordan
Older Kids' Cotton Core Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
28% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
Nike
Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
27% off
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cotton Hip Briefs (3-Pack)
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cotton Hip Briefs (3-Pack)
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Baby (0-9M) Jumpman Hooded Overalls
Just In
Jordan
Baby (0-9M) Jumpman Hooded Overalls
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
28% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Puffer
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Puffer
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan Flight Essentials
Older Kids' Boxed Logo 3.0 T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
28% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.