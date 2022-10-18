7 Essentials to Complete Any Volleyball Outfit

Spike and Set in Style with These Volleyball Outfits from Nike
Styling Tips
From sweat-wicking bottoms and tops to tractioned shoes, these volleyball outfits from Nike help athletes spike and serve with confidence.
For volleyball players, suiting up in comfortable, sweat-wicking gear that allows them to spike, serve and block with precision is crucial. From hair accessories that rep team colours to compression bottoms and tops that feel like a second skin, complete the ideal volleyball outfit with this guide.
7 Nike Garments and Accessories for Volleyball Outfits
1. Nike Volleyball Shorts, Tights and Leggings
Volleyball shorts, tights and leggings range in material type, inside leg length and waist height, with one important commonality: they feature a snug design that won't slip or bunch throughout play. In addition, sweat-wicking technology and breathable fabric help keep players cool and comfortable.
2. Nike Volleyball Tops and T-Shirts
Available in long-sleeve, short-sleeve and sleeveless varieties, there's a Nike volleyball top to suit a wide array of style and comfort preferences. The Nike Legend Training T-Shirt, for example, is made from soft, stretchy fabric that moves naturally with an athlete's body—even when reaching for balls at the back of the court or blocking an opponent's spike at the net.
3. Nike Volleyball Hoodies and Sweatshirts
Stay cosy as you cool down post-match by throwing on a Nike volleyball hoodie or sweatshirt. The Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie—which sports a volleyball graphic stitched on the front—features a soft, lightweight fleece material, a kangaroo front pocket and ribbed cuffs for comfort.
4. Nike Volleyball Shoes
The collection of Nike volleyball shoes, like the Nike Zoom HyperAce 2, is designed for traction and speed on hard courts. They feature responsive cushioning to reduce impact, as well as heel cages to enhance stability when moving quickly to reach for a ball.
5. Nike Volleyball Swimwear
When it comes to beach volleyball outfits, choosing quick-drying garments is key. Find bottoms like the Nike Swim Hydralock Fusion Cheeky Kick Shorts that provide a compressive, zero-distraction fit, or tops like the Nike Crossback Bikini Top that feel snug and secure throughout play.
6. Nike Volleyball Hats, Headbands, Hair Bands and Bows
To prevent the sun from impeding vision, stop sweat from getting into the eyes or keep hair in place, Nike Volleyball hats, headbands, hair bands and bows are an excellent choice. The Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie, for example, is infused with Dri-FIT Technology that allows sweat to dry quickly.
7. Nike Volleyball Sunglasses
Keeping a laser-like focus on the opponents' movements and following the ball is super important in volleyball. When the sun is high at an outdoor court, however, this can be a challenge. Nike volleyball sunglasses are designed to stay put on an athlete's face during intense, back-and-forth volleys, all while shielding the wearer's eyes from direct rays.
Words by Julia Sullivan