What to Wear With Tracksuit Bottoms

Tracksuit bottoms can get overlooked. They're the no-brainer item to wear when you're ready to lounge at home or head over to the gym, but they're perfectly capable of holding their own as a fashion staple, too. Nailing down how to style tracksuit bottoms starts with one question: what's the part of your outfit you most want to highlight?

For example, is your look all about showing off bold new sneakers? Reach for a pair of neutral-hued joggers that tighten at the ankle and allow for maximum footwear viewage. Want to keep things effortless in an oversized sweatshirt? Cropped joggers are a cosy alternative to your usual jeans.

When putting together casual everyday looks that prioritise comfort without sacrificing your personal style, joggers are a focal building block. Below, find six ways to make the most of your tracksuit bottoms.

(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)