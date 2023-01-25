The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Men to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Hop into a pair of these joggers when comfort is your main priority.
Nike offers an array of tracksuit bottoms that move with you—whatever the activity, whether it's breaking a sweat or sitting courtside at a basketball game.
If you're in the market for comfortable, long-lasting choices, you've come to the right place. This round-up of Nike tracksuit bottoms for men ticks all the boxes. Notice that the tracksuit bottoms below are categorised by material. This way, you can easily select the styles that best suit you.
Best Tracksuit Bottoms for Men
1. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms
When you want warmth without the bulk, consider picking out a pair of these soft tracksuit bottoms. This collection includes anything from joggers to utility trousers. Made from a cotton-polyester blend, these trousers are designed to be smooth on both the inside and out.
In addition, most of the trousers in this material feature a slim and tapered fit, creating a sleek and tailored look. Some even include several pockets, meaning you have an assortment of places to store keys and other essentials.
2. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms
Choose trousers in this brushed-back material for a soft, smooth feel and wide range of style choices. From joggers to cargo trousers, tapered trousers and more, these cotton-polyester tracksuit bottoms are not only evergreen, but they also prioritise comfort. Since there are so many colour and pattern options, consider picking up a few pairs.
3. Nike Therma-FIT Tracksuit Bottoms
Ideal for the cool weather, these trousers feature Nike Therma-FIT heat-regulating technology that helps keep you warm. The insulating fleece material will up your comfort, whether you're shooting hoops or going for a walk. Choose from a variety of styles geared towards fitness, basketball, training and more.
4. Nike Therma-FIT ADV Tracksuit Bottoms
For additional protection from the cold, grab a pair of these joggers made with Nike Therma-FIT—but with even more heat-regulating power through advanced engineering. These joggers are designed to be worn alone or layered over compression tights. Throw them on before, during or after exercise—even on the harshest days.
5. Nike Fleece Solo Swoosh Collection
For classic year-round style, go for these joggers with the trademark Nike logo embroidered on the front. Made from brushed-back fleece, these cosy trousers are available in a range of pastels and darker colours. A soft elastic waistband and inner drawcord enable you to secure the slouchy trousers tighter to the waist, making them a suitable choice for working out or lounging around.
Words by Dina Cheney