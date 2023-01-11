The Best Men's and Women's Joggers by Nike

Who says joggers can't be polished? For a tailored, slim-fit pair, check out the Nike Tech Fleece line, which features premium fleece tracksuit bottoms tapered at the calf.

The clean lines and ribbed cuffs at the hem make these joggers a great fit for folks who want joggers that resemble trousers—but don't sacrifice comfort. The lightweight fleece fabric of these joggers provides warmth and cosiness, minus the bulk. Plus, the elastic waistband means you can personalise the fit to your liking.

These joggers come in sizes for men, women and kids, so families can suit up the entire squad in Nike Tech Fleece gear. Consider the matching Nike Fleece hoodies for a fully effortless outfit.

(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies to Shop Now)