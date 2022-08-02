The Best Nike American Football Gloves to Wear This Season
Buying Guide
From grippy materials to breathable, adjustable designs, check out the Nike American football glove technology that can take your game to the next level.
Performing at your best on the American football field requires dedication and preparation—lifting, footwork drills and proper nutrition are just a few areas to level up your game.
And when it comes to game day, it's important to have the right gear, especially well-fitting gloves (depending on your position). Check out the best Nike American football gloves to wear this season and learn how they can help optimise your performance on the field.
(Related: A Beginner's Guide to American Football Positions)
The Best Nike American Football Gloves
1.For Running the Ball: Nike D-Tack American Football Gloves
For running backs, it's critical to have padding on the outside of the hands to cushion any blows they take as they're dodging tackles and manoeuvring past the defence. Nike D-Tack gloves protect the outsides of the hands with padding, helping the hands carry after carry.
Plus, they add a major advantage when it comes to hanging onto the ball: the sticky palms are 24 percent rubber, providing a naturally grippy surface that will help reel in catches and secure the ball all season, even in wet conditions.
2.For One-Handed Grabs: Nike Vapor Jet American Football Gloves
Football superstars' one-handed catches require athleticism, skill and talent—and wearing a top-notch pair of American football gloves helps, too. A Nike American football receiver glove with Magnigrip+ technology, like the Nike Vapor Jet 7.0, features a combination of polyester, silicone and elastane materials.
When these gloves are on your hands, they feel stretchy, so you can move and flex your fingers. But once you have the ball, they provide grip and traction to help make game-winning catches.
You'll also find perforations at the fingers for breathability, plus an adjustable cuff for a customisable fit.
3.Best for Staying Warm: Nike Sideline American Football Gloves
If you can't feel your fingers, you won't have much of a feel for the ball, either. When temperatures dip into chilly territory and you're waiting to get back into the game, slide on a pair of Nike Sideline gloves to keep your hands toasty.
They're lined with fleece for ultimate warmth and feature durable sheepskin leather on the palm. The adjustable wrist strap helps lock out the cold, too.
4.For Young Players: Nike Superbad and Nike Shark American Football Gloves
Nike Vapor Jet gloves and Nike D-Tack gloves come in kids' sizing so they can gear up like the pros. Or, for kid-only styles, check out the Nike Superbad kids' gloves or the Nike Shark kids' gloves.
Both styles feature Magnigrip material on the palms for secure catching and the Nike Superbad style features a layer of lightweight, flexible padding at the back of the hand and fingers. Let the young athlete in your life pick whatever style makes them feel their best on the field.
Words by Greg Presto