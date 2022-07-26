What Are Push-Pull Workouts? Experts Explain

"In any type of training programme, you want to make sure you have a lot of different directions of movement in what you're doing. You don't want to just move your body in one way because then you're really only strengthening one pattern of movement and our bodies are very dynamic, so our body needs to be trained and strong in many different ways", said Carly Graham Brady, DPT, running coach and owner of On Track Physical Therapy and Performance in Rochester, NY.

Think about it: your daily movement involves so many different patterns, whether you're bending down to pick something up off the ground, reaching for something in a cabinet or twisting to grab something on the back seat of your car. Another reason to have push-and-pull movements in your training programme? They help to address muscular imbalances or strength discrepancies.

Plus, "distinguishing between the two concepts in a workout programme allows the individual to properly periodise their routines for optimal exercise days with plenty of rest and recovery sessions throughout", Panchal said. "Periodisation is defined as the planned manipulation of training variables (load, sets and repetitions) in order to maximise training adaptations and to prevent the onset of overtraining syndrome", according to a 2015 study in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy.

Including both movement patterns in your training routine not only allows you to optimise your workouts and rest and recovery periods, but it also enables you to train the muscle groups mentioned above with each pattern twice a week, Panchal said. He recommended training these muscle groups twice a week because it will give the muscles trained enough time to fully recover, whereas once a week may not be enough to see any significant changes and training them three times a week may not be enough time to recover adequately.

With proper periodisation and a schedule that makes sense for your lifestyle and goals, you should be able to implement push and pull movements into your routine (and don't forget your core work) without overtraining, which can help you reduce the risk of injuries while simultaneously optimising your results, Panchal said.

(Related: What Is Overtraining Syndrome—And How To Avoid It)