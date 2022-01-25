The best tracksuit bottoms by Nike
Buying guide
Shop comfortable slim-fit options to cosy, slouchy ones.
Tracksuit bottoms are a key staple of athleisure wear. Ideal for a range of activities, from hanging out around the house to enjoying brunch with friends, Nike tracksuit bottoms prioritise functionality and comfort. The bonus? They're cute, too.
But, the question is, what are some qualities that make the best tracksuit bottoms by Nike stand out? From the various signature materials used to the diverse range of styles offered, it's a toss-up as to which factor ranks first. For example, trousers made from Nike Sportswear Club Fleece are often a top choice for lounging, whereas Nike Forward trousers can work for casual outings. Some styles of Nike tracksuit bottoms, like joggers, can be paired with a structured top to create a work-appropriate outfit.
Whether you're looking for an elevated tracksuit bottom option or a comfortable pair that you can sink into the sofa with, find below the best tracksuit bottoms by Nike for your plans.
The best tracksuit bottoms by Nike
1. Best tracksuit bottoms for women
Available in a wide range of shades and silhouettes, from classic grey tracksuit bottoms to bold, colourful ones, Nike Sportswear tracksuit bottoms are made to keep up with a busy and multifaceted lifestyle. Within this line of comfy trousers, there are three different fleece varieties to consider.
Choose a trouser option made from Nike Tech Fleece for a polished and tailored style that's fit for both a sweat sesh at the gym or a day of shopping. This fleece offers innovative thermal construction to help hold in your body heat without weighing you down.
For statement-making moments, consider trousers made from Nike Phoenix Fleece, which feature a variety of cuts and modern designs. These roomy trousers offer details like cropped hemlines and exaggerated cuffs to play up the style.
Then there's Nike Club Fleece trousers, which not only exude elevated athletic vibes, but also help to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Durable yet lightweight, these smooth-to-the-touch trousers are designed to move with you thanks to their stretchy fit and elastic waistband.
Pair with: a loose-fit Nike Sportswear top
Whether you choose a cropped T-shirt or an oversized one that falls to your mid-thigh, these tops pair seamlessly with both high-waisted and low-slung fleece tracksuit bottoms. Consider tucking a long, slim-fitting tee into your go-to pair of joggers for a put-together vibe or let a baggier version hang free for a more carefree look.
2. Best tracksuit bottoms for men
Nike Sportswear tracksuit bottoms can be worn for a range of activities. Effortlessly transition from a low-key hike on the trail to brief errands around town in Nike Club Fleece trousers. The trousers have a soft, plush feel on the outside, while on the interior a brushed fabric helps to insulate warmth. You can even find classic grey tracksuit bottom options.
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air sneakers, consider the Nike Sportswear Air line for dressier moments. Pair the trousers with an oversized sweatshirt for a slick, athletics star-approved get-up, or with a T-shirt and gilet for a relaxed, athletic touch.
Pair with: Nike Sportswear lifestyle top
Go for a monochromatic look or mix shades and tones for a colourful ensemble. Whether you choose short sleeves or long sleeves, graphic or solid, there's a wide range of tees to help pull the look together.
3. Best tracksuit bottoms for kids
Help kids create their own personal style with several colourful styles of joggers. Whether for breaking a sweat during playtime or playing games at a friend's house after school, these tracksuit bottom options are comfy and serve as a palette to experiment with self-expression.
Nike tracksuit bottoms made from Nike Club Fleece—a signature material known for its smooth exterior and soft interior—are equipped to move with the child. On cooler days, trouser options under the signature Nike Tech Fleece line are a top choice, as they're made from a lightweight premium fleece fabric. They're also adorned with several detailed zip pockets for kids to store their essentials as they play.
Nike Icon Fleece joggers can be the answer for children who are into a subtly elevated style. The trousers' structured shape makes them look put-together enough for dinners out with family. Not to mention, they include specialised Nike FlyEase side pockets—designed to be quick and easy to get into—to help keep items secure without having to worry about zips.
Pair with: Nike graphic T-shirt
Top off the look with a statement-making top that comes in a wide range of bright colours, patterns and graphics. Layer with a fleece-lined jacket for extra warmth.
4. Best tracksuit bottoms made with sustainability in mind
Wearing clothing made with sustainability in mind is a high priority for many people. Nike tracksuit bottoms that say "made from sustainable materials" feature at least 50 percent recycled fibres. (To learn more about the recycled fibres used in Nike clothing, check out materials with less impact under Nike's Move to Zero mission).
Tracksuit bottoms made from sustainable materials include slouchy bottoms, vintage styles and sleek cuts crafted with recycled polyester. An array of trousers made from your favourite Nike fabrics (Phoenix Fleece, Therma-FIT and Tech Fleece) are constructed with sustainable materials—meaning there are loads of options for you to pick and choose from.
Pair with: Nike top made with sustainability in mind
Make a statement by sporting form-fitting long-sleeve tops, classic polos, gym-ready zip-ups and more that are all constructed with at least 50 percent sustainable materials. Find anything from form-fitting graphic T-shirts to oversized grey sweatshirts.
Words by Korin Miller