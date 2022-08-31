Con sus líneas sencillas, el look clásico de la pista y, por supuesto, la amortiguación Air visible, las Nike Air Max SC ofrecen el acabado perfecto para cualquier look. Su exquisita combinación de materiales añade profundidad a estas zapatillas ligeras y duraderas para el día a día.
4.6 Estrellas
AmandaC - 31 ago 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 ago 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 jul 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.