      Nike Air Max 270

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      159,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Blanco/Negro
      Negro/Negro/Negro
      Negro/Blanco/Solar Red/Anthracite

      Las primeras Air Max de Nike para el día a día ofrecen más estilo, comodidad y una gran actitud en las Nike Air Max 270. El diseño se inspira en los iconos de Air Max para destacar la innovación más importante de Nike con una amplia ventana y una gran variedad de colores modernos.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco/Solar Red/Anthracite
      • Modelo: AH8050-002

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es ceñido; te recomendamos que pidas media talla más.

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27 sept 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sept 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24 ago 2022

        graffi laterali