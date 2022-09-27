Las primeras Air Max de Nike para el día a día ofrecen más estilo, comodidad y una gran actitud en las Nike Air Max 270. El diseño se inspira en los iconos de Air Max para destacar la innovación más importante de Nike con una amplia ventana y una gran variedad de colores modernos.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.1 Estrellas
tancerzwwa - 27 sept 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sept 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24 ago 2022
graffi laterali